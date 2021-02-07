Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.08.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Shares of CGX traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$33.90.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.