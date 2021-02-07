Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CGX traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$33.90.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

