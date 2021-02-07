CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $680.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $45.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

