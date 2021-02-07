Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,698,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,901,000 after acquiring an additional 45,897 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 96,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 44,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

