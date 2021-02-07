CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,916,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIT opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.