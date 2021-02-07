Citadel (CTL) Trading Up 48.5% Over Last 7 Days

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $21,309.18 and $9.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Citadel has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

