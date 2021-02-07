Civic Price Up 51.7% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $153.96 million and $115.76 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00063277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.23 or 0.01137011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.68 or 0.06276922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars.

