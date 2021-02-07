Civitas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $201,876.03 and approximately $46.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00032659 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005786 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 293.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,937,619 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

