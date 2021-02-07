CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after buying an additional 2,162,839 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 981,269 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after buying an additional 421,383 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,040,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 227,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 210,949 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

