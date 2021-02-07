CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,311 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $274.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.