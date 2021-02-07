CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 523,230 Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 523,230 shares during the quarter. Just Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 2.90% of Just Energy Group worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

Shares of JE stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

