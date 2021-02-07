CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Shares of BA stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.12 and its 200 day moving average is $185.98. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

