CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,227 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $225,818,000 after buying an additional 779,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after buying an additional 712,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day moving average is $131.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

