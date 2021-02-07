Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,286,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

