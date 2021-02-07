CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,304.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00018659 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,584,644 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.