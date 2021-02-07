Cloudbric (CLB) Market Cap Achieves $2.44 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $1,394.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01171465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.68 or 0.06302118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

