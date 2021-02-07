Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 4.35% of Cloudera worth $189,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $1,109,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,414 shares of company stock worth $7,350,770. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.