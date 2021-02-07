CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

