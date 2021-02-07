Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.78.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.98, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.