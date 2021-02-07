Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $5,131,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 6,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

