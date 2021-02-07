CoinUs Hits Market Cap of $60,836.50 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $60,836.50 and $1.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007868 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

