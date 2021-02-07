Color Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $839,397.49 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. Color Platform has a market cap of $839,397.49 and approximately $64.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,770.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.65 or 0.01156060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.57 or 0.00491311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002893 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.