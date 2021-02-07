Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,541 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 4.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

