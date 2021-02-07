Comerica Bank Buys 3,700 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Comerica Bank raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in McKesson by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

NYSE:MCK opened at $183.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

