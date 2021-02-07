Comerica Bank Has $6.54 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.29. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

