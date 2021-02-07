Comerica Bank Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after buying an additional 691,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,178,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,461,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

