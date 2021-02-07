Comparing Macy’s (NYSE:M) & Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY)

Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Macy’s and Pick n Pay Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s -19.91% -8.21% -1.46% Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Macy’s and Pick n Pay Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.56 billion 0.19 $564.00 million $2.91 5.18 Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pick n Pay Stores.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Macy’s and Pick n Pay Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 8 3 3 0 1.64 Pick n Pay Stores 0 0 1 0 3.00

Macy’s currently has a consensus price target of $9.95, suggesting a potential downside of 33.97%. Given Macy’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Pick n Pay Stores.

Summary

Macy’s beats Pick n Pay Stores on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 775 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pick n Pay Stores

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products. The company also offers its products through an online shopping platform www.pnp.co.za. In addition, it acquires and develops retail and distribution sites; and provides third-party bill payments, travel and event ticketing, and financial services, as well as gift cards; and sells prepaid electricity. The company operates a network of 1,925 owned and franchised stores. Pick n Pay Stores Limited was founded in 1967 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

