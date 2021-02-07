Comparing Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ReWalk Robotics and Predictive Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Predictive Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.36%. Predictive Oncology has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.56%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than ReWalk Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Predictive Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $4.87 million 16.37 -$15.55 million ($2.70) -1.19 Predictive Oncology $1.41 million 29.06 -$19.39 million N/A N/A

ReWalk Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -312.35% -103.56% -55.24% Predictive Oncology -2,139.86% -141.81% -64.39%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Predictive Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. The company is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for rehabilitation of individuals suffering from a stroke. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system that disposes suction fluid providing uninterrupted performance for physicians while virtually eliminating healthcare workers' exposure to infectious fluids collected during surgical and other patient procedures, as well as provides proprietary cleaning fluid and filters for use with STREAMWAY System. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence (AI) driven contract research organization (CRO) services for clinical and translational research; a range of multi-omics assays; and AI driven predictive models for the discovery of targeted therapies. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company sells its medical device products directly to hospitals and other medical facilities through employed sales representatives, independent contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.