Comparing Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and TuanChe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.81% -15.06% -4.62% TuanChe -58.68% -55.40% -40.06%

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Research Solutions and TuanChe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TuanChe 0 0 1 0 3.00

TuanChe has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.24%. Given TuanChe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuanChe is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and TuanChe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.11 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A TuanChe $92.62 million 0.84 -$36.00 million N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TuanChe.

Summary

Research Solutions beats TuanChe on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. As of December 31, 2019, the company organized 1,055 auto shows in 233 cities across China. It also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers by providing a suite of services traditionally undertaken by franchised dealerships without setting up permanent physical presence. In addition, the company offers business and technical support, and consulting services. TuanChe Limited has a strategic partnership with Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an one-stop retail experience that combines home decoration products and automotive services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

