Comparing Walmart (NYSE:WMT) & MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Walmart alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Walmart and MINISO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart 3 8 27 0 2.63 MINISO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Walmart presently has a consensus price target of $150.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. MINISO Group has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential downside of 16.83%. Given Walmart’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Walmart is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walmart and MINISO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart $523.96 billion 0.78 $14.88 billion $4.93 29.28 MINISO Group $1.28 billion 7.21 -$37.29 million N/A N/A

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Walmart and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart 3.30% 19.13% 6.37% MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Walmart shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Walmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walmart beats MINISO Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications. The company offers grocery products, including meat, produce, natural and organics, deli and bakery, dairy, frozen foods, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and floral and dry grocery, as well as consumables, such as health and beauty aids, baby products, household chemicals, paper goods, and pet supplies; and health and wellness products. It also provides electronics, cameras and supplies, photo processing services, wireless, movies, music, video games, and books; stationery, automotive, hardware and paint, sporting goods, and outdoor living and horticulture; apparel for women, girls, men, boys, and infants, as well as shoes, jewelry, and accessories; and home furnishings, housewares and small appliances, bedding, home decor, toys, fabrics, crafts, and seasonal merchandise, as well as brand name merchandise. In addition, the company offers fuel and financial services and related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, money transfers, check cashing, and bill payment. It operates approximately 11,500 stores and various e-commerce Websites under the 56 banners in 27 countries. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.