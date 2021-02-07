Compound One Day Volume Hits $511.69 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $409.27 or 0.01083588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $511.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 69.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,599,090 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

