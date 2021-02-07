Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Compugen also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Compugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Compugen by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 516,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Compugen by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 367,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Compugen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 228,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $887.41 million, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

