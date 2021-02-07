Conceal (CCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,929.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Conceal has a total market cap of $498,219.50 and approximately $33,929.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,571.58 or 1.00162708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034732 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.54 or 0.01162159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00305793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00213076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001441 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,411,243 coins and its circulating supply is 9,738,750 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

