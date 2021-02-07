Content Value Network (CVNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $755,322.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $755,322.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.47 or 0.01237502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.22 or 0.06764913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022791 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

