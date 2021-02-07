ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011839 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.96 or 0.00668561 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ContentBox Token Trading
ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars.
