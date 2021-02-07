ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.96 or 0.00668561 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.