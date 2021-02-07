Contentos Hits Market Cap of $29.85 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $29.85 million and $2.93 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01250937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.56 or 0.06835333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023110 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos' total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,742,744,194 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Contentos' official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos' official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

