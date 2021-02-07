Contentos Market Capitalization Tops $27.76 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $27.76 million and $2.77 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.01103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.57 or 0.06163062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032211 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,702,249,528 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

