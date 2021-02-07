CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.0845 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $32,396.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00089769 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000186 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.97 or 0.00286338 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024860 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009241 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,529,334 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

