Contrasting Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 2 4 0 2.43

Extended Stay America currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.26 $69.67 million $0.95 15.82 Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.15 billion 1.54 $55.40 million $2.19 7.09

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Xenia Hotels & Resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -2.88% 5.61% 1.51% Xenia Hotels & Resorts -13.99% -6.41% -3.29%

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.