Contrasting ProSight Global (PROS) and The Competition

ProSight Global (NASDAQ: PROS) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ProSight Global to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProSight Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 ProSight Global Competitors 602 2739 2403 122 2.35

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 11.57%. Given ProSight Global’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% ProSight Global Competitors 0.70% 2.00% 0.56%

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s peers have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 9.06 ProSight Global Competitors $12.54 billion $2.57 billion 98.69

ProSight Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProSight Global peers beat ProSight Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

