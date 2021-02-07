Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce sales of $630.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $612.25 million and the highest is $653.81 million. Copart posted sales of $575.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

