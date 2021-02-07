Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report sales of $630.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.25 million to $653.81 million. Copart posted sales of $575.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

CPRT stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

