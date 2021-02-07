Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,133 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $543.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $528.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

