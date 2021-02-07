Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,644 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 107.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

UPS opened at $164.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

