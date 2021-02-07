Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.