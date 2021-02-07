Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.8% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average is $144.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

