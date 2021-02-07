Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. salesforce.com makes up 1.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,398,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,230,000 after buying an additional 169,203 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $238.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

