Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

