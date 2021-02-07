Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.12 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $34.12 million and $4.35 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.07 or 0.01228648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.29 or 0.06693442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

