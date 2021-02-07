Cosmos Price Reaches $13.57 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and $1.62 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $13.57 or 0.00034970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 70.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.87 or 1.00074391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00066193 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000241 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 267,817,343 coins and its circulating supply is 210,032,740 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

