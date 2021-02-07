Cosmos Trading Up 61.1% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $13.84 or 0.00035396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 61.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,152.19 or 1.00162951 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059769 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 267,787,874 coins and its circulating supply is 210,003,271 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

